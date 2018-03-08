HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Steve Niedorf

46

UnitedHealth Group

UNH

Minnetonka, Minn.

Industry

Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care

Location

Minnetonka, Minn.

Industry Ranking

1

Previous Industry Ranking

1

Previous Top 50 Ranking

-

Website

https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com

Overall Score

8.03

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation11%
People Management11%
Use of Corporate Assets11%
Social Responsibility11%
Quality of Management11%
Financial Soundness11%
Long-Term Investment Value11%
Quality of Products/Services11%
Global Competitiveness11%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about UnitedHealth Group

CVS Health Promises a New Drug Plan to Pass All Rebates Along to Consumers

The move comes as a bipartisan bill to crack down on the tactics drugmakers use.

Read More →
PBMs Are Hogging Our Drug Discounts

Kudos to Trump for taking them on.

Read More →
The AARP, UnitedHealth, and Quest Diagnostics Are Pouring $75 Million Into Fighting Alzheimer's and Dementia

It's part of a broader $350 million fund to prevent and treat Alzheimer's.

Read More →
UnitedHealth Weathers a Tough Flu Season to Smash Wall Street Earnings Expectations

The health insurance giant's Optum unit is on a serious roll.

Read More →
How Science Has Undermined the Women of Science

On International Women’s Day, a look at two scientists who deserved more credit than they got.

Read More →
45
47
