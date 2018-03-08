Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Industry
Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care
Location
Minnetonka, Minn.
Industry Ranking
1
Previous Industry Ranking
1
Previous Top 50 Ranking
-
Overall Score
8.03
News about UnitedHealth Group
CVS Health Promises a New Drug Plan to Pass All Rebates Along to Consumers
The move comes as a bipartisan bill to crack down on the tactics drugmakers use.
The AARP, UnitedHealth, and Quest Diagnostics Are Pouring $75 Million Into Fighting Alzheimer's and Dementia
It's part of a broader $350 million fund to prevent and treat Alzheimer's.
UnitedHealth Weathers a Tough Flu Season to Smash Wall Street Earnings Expectations
The health insurance giant's Optum unit is on a serious roll.
