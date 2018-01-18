HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

David Paul Morris—Bloomberg via Getty Images

29

Toyota Motor

TM

Motor Vehicles

Industry

Motor Vehicles

Location

Toyota City, Japan

Industry Ranking

1

Previous Industry Ranking

1

Previous Top 50 Ranking

34

Website

http://www.toyota.co.jp

Overall Score

7.91

Toyota Motor is also featured in these fortune lists

#5

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation2
People Management1
Use of Corporate Assets1
Social Responsibility1
Quality of Management1
Financial Soundness1
Long-Term Investment Value1
Quality of Products/Services1
Global Competitiveness1
News about Toyota Motor

Ford Plans to Invest $11 Billion to Electrify Its 'Most Iconic' Vehicles

"We're all in on this."

Read More →
Fiat Chrysler Is Moving a Plant From Mexico to Michigan

Lowering risks if the U.S. leaves NAFTA.

Read More →
That Giant New Toyota-Mazda Car Plant in Alabama Could End Up Even Bigger Than Expected

The 2,500-acre location is more than twice as big as the 1,100 acres the partners targeted.

Read More →
Takata’s Huge Airbag Problem Is Getting Even Worse as Toyota Recalls 600,000 Cars

Air bags with Takata inflators have been linked to at least 180 injuries and 20 deaths.

Read More →
Alabama Has Been Chosen as the Location of the New Toyota and Mazda Auto Plant, Sources Say

It will employ up to 4,000 people and produce about 300,000 vehicles a year.

Read More →
