The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Brendan McDermid—Reuters

38

Target

TGT

General Merchandisers

Industry

General Merchandisers

Location

Minneapolis

Industry Ranking

4

Previous Industry Ranking

2

Previous Top 50 Ranking

44

Website

http://www.target.com

Overall Score

6.68

Target is also featured in these fortune lists

#38

Fortune 500

#107

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation-
People Management-
Use of Corporate Assets-
Social Responsibility-
Quality of Management-
Financial Soundness-
Long-Term Investment Value-
Quality of Products/Services-
Global Competitiveness-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

Tiffany & Co Had a Sterling Holiday Season but It's Not Enough Yet

Profit will be down as Tiffany invests more in tech.

CVS to Curb Use of Major Photo Alterations in Beauty Products and Ads

They'll be gone by 2020.

How Kohl's Intends to Keep Its New Found Momentum

The chain must now prove its stellar holiday season was not a fluke.

Walmart Is Boosting Its Starting Hourly Wage to $11. It Says It's Because of Tax Reform

The increase takes effect next month and will cost $300 million on top of wage hikes that were already planned.

Sears Lines Up $100 Million In New Financing After Holiday Season Bloodbath

Comparable sales fell around 16% over the Christmas period.

