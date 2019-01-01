Samsung Electronics

Brand Index Methodology
The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.
Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.
Industry
Electronics
Location
Suwon, South Korea
Industry Ranking
2
Previous Industry Ranking
2
Previous Top 50 Ranking
-
Website
Overall Score
7.15
|Industry Rank
|Innovation
|1
|1%
|People Management
|1
|1%
|Use of Corporate Assets
|2
|2%
|Social Responsibility
|2
|2%
|Quality of Management
|2
|2%
|Financial Soundness
|2
|2%
|Long-Term Investment Value
|2
|2%
|Quality of Products/Services
|1
|1%
|Global Competitiveness
|1
|1%
