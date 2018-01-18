HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

34

Procter & Gamble

PG

Soaps and Cosmetics

Industry

Soaps and Cosmetics

Location

Cincinnati

Industry Ranking

6

Previous Industry Ranking

4

Previous Top 50 Ranking

19

Website

http://www.pginvestor.com

Overall Score

6.54

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation7
People Management5
Use of Corporate Assets6
Social Responsibility4
Quality of Management8
Financial Soundness4
Long-Term Investment Value8
Quality of Products/Services1
Global Competitiveness4
News about Procter & Gamble

IBM and Maersk Are Creating a New Blockchain Company

They're bringing blockchain to the high seas.

Read More →
P&G Appoints Activist Investor Nelson Peltz to Board Following Proxy Battle

Despite falling short in a shareholder vote.

Read More →
Inside Elliott Management: How Paul Singer’s Hedge Fund Always Wins

A Fortune investigation reveals sophisticated—and often controversial—tactics that have made Elliott Management the world's biggest, most successful activist hedge fund.

Read More →
Gillette Is Introducing Cheaper Blades to Fend Off Dollar Shave Club and Harry's

CEO says Gillette can't just focus on the highest-end spenders.

Read More →
With Nelson Peltz on the Board, Will P&G Finally Break Up?

The 180-year-old, stagnating consumer products giant needs radical change to fix its problems.

Read More →
