Industry
Soaps and Cosmetics
Location
Cincinnati
Industry Ranking
6
Previous Industry Ranking
4
Previous Top 50 Ranking
19
Website
Overall Score
6.54
Procter & Gamble is also featured in these fortune lists
#36
#98
News about Procter & Gamble
IBM and Maersk Are Creating a New Blockchain Company
They're bringing blockchain to the high seas.
P&G Appoints Activist Investor Nelson Peltz to Board Following Proxy Battle
Despite falling short in a shareholder vote.
Inside Elliott Management: How Paul Singer’s Hedge Fund Always Wins
A Fortune investigation reveals sophisticated—and often controversial—tactics that have made Elliott Management the world's biggest, most successful activist hedge fund.
Gillette Is Introducing Cheaper Blades to Fend Off Dollar Shave Club and Harry's
CEO says Gillette can't just focus on the highest-end spenders.
With Nelson Peltz on the Board, Will P&G Finally Break Up?
The 180-year-old, stagnating consumer products giant needs radical change to fix its problems.
