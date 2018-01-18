HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Caitlin O'Hara— Bloomberg via Getty Images

41

PepsiCo

PEP

Consumer Food Products

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Industry

Consumer Food Products

Location

Purchase, N.Y.

Industry Ranking

2

Previous Industry Ranking

2

Previous Top 50 Ranking

39

Website

http://www.pepsico.com

Overall Score

7.44

PepsiCo is also featured in these fortune lists

#44

Fortune 500

#131

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation2
People Management2
Use of Corporate Assets2
Social Responsibility2
Quality of Management2
Financial Soundness2
Long-Term Investment Value2
Quality of Products/Services2
Global Competitiveness2
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about PepsiCo

Cindy Crawford Recreated Her 1992 Pepsi Ad for This Year's Super Bowl

Crawford's son and Michael Jackson are also a part of the new Pepsi ad.

Read More →
Diet Coke Gets a Redesign for the LaCroix Generation

New cans and flavors aim to woo millennials back to diet soda.

Read More →
Commentary: Why Do CEOs Like Chipotle’s Overstay Their Welcome?

Good leaders do themselves out of a job.

Read More →
Why Consulting Can Be Better Than Retiring

Here's how to find rewarding, well-paying work after you've left the full-time grind.

Read More →
Here's How Justin Trudeau and More than 100 CEOs Plan to Build a Stronger Workforce

They shared ideas at two big Fortune conferences.

Read More →
40
42
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.