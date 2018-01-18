HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Maja Hitij—Getty Images

16

Nike

NKE

Apparel

Industry

Apparel

Location

Beaverton, Ore.

Industry Ranking

1

Previous Industry Ranking

1

Previous Top 50 Ranking

12

Website

http://www.nike.com

Overall Score

7.8

Nike is also featured in these fortune lists

#88

Fortune 500

#331

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation1
People Management1
Use of Corporate Assets2
Social Responsibility1
Quality of Management1
Financial Soundness1
Long-Term Investment Value1
Quality of Products/Services3
Global Competitiveness1
News about Nike

Why the New Nike NBA Uniforms Will Look Unusual on TV

The Lakers are getting a new snakeskin uniform, celebrating Kobe Bryant.

The Retail Apocalypse Is Fueled by No-Name Clothes

Amazon and other big retailers are focusing on shoppers who no longer feel loyal to classic brands

Corporate Profits Are Soaring. Here's Why It Can't Last

Some of the trends behind America's earnings boom and stock market surge are about to change. Investors beware.

Kohl's CEO Says Black Friday Has Been Stronger This Year

Teaming up with Amazon and early Black Friday deals are paying off.

Virginia Store Cancels Nike Shoe Release After Crowds Swarm Store

An early version of the $160 shoe sold for $96,000 on eBay

