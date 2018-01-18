HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Tomohiro Ohsumi—Bloomberg via Getty Images

47

Nestle

NSRGY

Consumer Food Products

Industry

Consumer Food Products

Location

Vevey, Switzerland

Industry Ranking

1

Previous Industry Ranking

1

Previous Top 50 Ranking

36

Website

http://www.nestle.com

Overall Score

8

Nestle is also featured in these fortune lists

#64

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation1
People Management1
Use of Corporate Assets1
Social Responsibility1
Quality of Management1
Financial Soundness1
Long-Term Investment Value1
Quality of Products/Services1
Global Competitiveness1
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Nestle

Nestle Is Launching New KitKats and They're Made From Natural Ruby Chocolate

It's the debut of the first new type of natural chocolate in more than 80 years.

Read More →
IBM and Maersk Are Creating a New Blockchain Company

They're bringing blockchain to the high seas.

Read More →
Nestle Plans to Use Cage-Free Eggs for All Food Products by 2025

The company expects to make the switch by 2020 in some areas.

Read More →
We Fact Checked DiGiorno's Sassy Tweet About Papa John's Pizza

DiGiorno claims both its pizza and sales are better than Papa John's.

Read More →
Activist Investor Keith Meister Just Torpedoed This $20 Billion Merger

It would have created the world's 2nd biggest specialty chemicals company

Read More →
46
48
