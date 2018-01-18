HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

37

McDonald’s

MCD

Food Services

Industry

Food Services

Location

Oak Brook, Ill.

Industry Ranking

2

Previous Industry Ranking

2

Previous Top 50 Ranking

48

Website

http://www.aboutmcdonalds.com

Overall Score

7.4

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation-
People Management-
Use of Corporate Assets-
Social Responsibility-
Quality of Management-
Financial Soundness-
Long-Term Investment Value-
Quality of Products/Services-
Global Competitiveness-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about McDonald’s

McDonald's Plans Environmental Push to Help Boost Its Image

The fast food giant plans to recycle trash at all of its locations by 2025.

McDonald's New $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu Kicks Off This Week

And for the first time ever, it includes the Happy Meal.

"I Too Have a Burger on My Desk": KFC Warns McDonald's in Nuclear Button Parody Tweet

"and mine has gravy!"

Jack in the Box Is Launching a 'Munchie Meal' for Stoners

To celebrate the legalization of recreational pot in California.

The Best Investing Advice for 2018 From Fortune’s Experts

Insights from our annual roundtable on the best stocks and the biggest risks.

