Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Industry
Food Services
Location
Oak Brook, Ill.
Industry Ranking
2
Previous Industry Ranking
2
Previous Top 50 Ranking
48
Overall Score
7.4
McDonald’s is also featured in these fortune lists
#112
#436
SPONSOR CENTER
News about McDonald’s
McDonald's Plans Environmental Push to Help Boost Its Image
The fast food giant plans to recycle trash at all of its locations by 2025.
Read More →
McDonald's New $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu Kicks Off This Week
And for the first time ever, it includes the Happy Meal.
Read More →
Jack in the Box Is Launching a 'Munchie Meal' for Stoners
To celebrate the legalization of recreational pot in California.
Read More →
The Best Investing Advice for 2018 From Fortune’s Experts
Insights from our annual roundtable on the best stocks and the biggest risks.
Read More →