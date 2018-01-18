Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Industry
Semiconductors
Location
Santa Clara, Calif.
Industry Ranking
3*
Previous Industry Ranking
2
Previous Top 50 Ranking
46
Website
Overall Score
6.34
Intel is also featured in these fortune lists
#47
#144
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Intel
Commentary: These Next-Generation Supercomputers Are So Hot They Need to Run in a Freezer
We should see an avalanche of breakthroughs this year.
Read More →
AMD Chips Vulnerable to Both Variants of Spectre Security Flaw
Chip company makes an about-face.
Read More →
Why Epic Games Blames 'Fortnite' Online Gaming Woes on Meltdown Flaw
And it might take some time to fix the problems.
Read More →
Cloud Providers Are Already Considering Intel Rivals After Meltdown, Spectre Chip Flaw Discoveries
But many were experimenting with alternatives even before the flaws were revealed.
Read More →
Nvidia CEO Sees Massive AI Needs for Self-Driving Cars
Conveniently, Nvidia leads the field
Read More →