World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Joe Raedle—Getty Images

22

Home Depot

HD

Specialty Retailers

Industry

Specialty Retailers

Location

Atlanta

Industry Ranking

1

Previous Industry Ranking

4

Previous Top 50 Ranking

32

Website

http://www.homedepot.com

Overall Score

6.51

Home Depot is also featured in these fortune lists

#23

Fortune 500

#59

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation3
People Management2
Use of Corporate Assets1
Social Responsibility1
Quality of Management2
Financial Soundness1
Long-Term Investment Value1
Quality of Products/Services1
Global Competitiveness6
21
23
