Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Industry
Specialty Retailers
Location
Atlanta
Industry Ranking
1
Previous Industry Ranking
4
Previous Top 50 Ranking
32
Website
Overall Score
6.51
Home Depot is also featured in these fortune lists
#23
#59
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Home Depot
Why Home Depot Is Spending an Extra $5.4 Billion on Stores and E-Commerce in Next Three Years
The retailer expects the housing boom to last a good while longer.
Read More →
The New York City Attack Suspect Drove a Home Depot Truck
At least eight people were killed in what authorities called a terrorist attack.
Read More →
62 More Malls Won't Be Open on Thanksgiving
Tide may be turning on early holiday shopping trend.
Read More →
Mellody Hobson on Why There Aren't More Black Women Execs
In short: "We're not moving fast enough."
Read More →
raceAhead: Where Are the Black Female CEOs?
There are several things worth noting in the list, which remains as inspiring today as it was when i
Read More →