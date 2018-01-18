HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Alwyn Scott—Reuters

30

General Electric

GE

Industrial Machinery

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Industry

Industrial Machinery

Location

Boston

Industry Ranking

-

Previous Industry Ranking

-

Previous Top 50 Ranking

7

Website

http://www.ge.com

Overall Score

-

General Electric is also featured in these fortune lists

#13

Fortune 500

#31

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation-
People Management-
Use of Corporate Assets-
Social Responsibility-
Quality of Management-
Financial Soundness-
Long-Term Investment Value-
Quality of Products/Services-
Global Competitiveness-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about General Electric

GE Shares Dive on $6.2 Billion Charge for Problems in Its Finance Unit

Long-term care insurance has become a headache for many companies active in that market.

Read More →
GE Wants to Know Why Former CEO Jeff Immelt Traveled the World With a Spare Jet

The company spent several million dollars a year on aircraft travel for Immelt.

Read More →
GE Is Laying Off 12,000 People From Its Power Business

Cuts are intended to save the company $1 billion in 2018.

Read More →
China's Tech Sector Has Left Its Copycat Phase Far Behind It

But the likes of Alibaba and Tencent are only half the story

Read More →
The Supreme Court's Blockbuster Patent Case: What You Need to Know

High stakes for innovation.

Read More →
29
31
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.