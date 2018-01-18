HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

36

Exxon Mobil

XOM

Petroleum Refining

Industry

Petroleum Refining

Location

Irving, Texas

Industry Ranking

-

Previous Industry Ranking

-

Previous Top 50 Ranking

40

Website

http://www.exxonmobil.com

Overall Score

-

#4

Fortune 500

#10

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation-
People Management-
Use of Corporate Assets-
Social Responsibility-
Quality of Management-
Financial Soundness-
Long-Term Investment Value-
Quality of Products/Services-
Global Competitiveness-
New York City Is Suing Big Oil Over Climate Change

A lawsuit claims they knew what they were doing to the planet.

ExxonMobil Evacuates Non-Essential Staff in Papua New Guinea Highlands Due to Unrest

Violence has escalated in the highlands, where gas is produced for the LNG project.

Inside Saudi Aramco's Kingdom of Oil

An IPO could make it the world’s most valuable company, and bring profound changes to Saudi Arabia.

AI Startup Raises Millions to Digest Intel for Spies, Financiers and Walmart

The founder is a Rhodes Scholar and physicist.

These Companies Are Donating Millions to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Walmart, PepsiCo, Amazon are among the responders.

