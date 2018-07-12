HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

12

Costco Wholesale

COST

Issaquah, Wash.

Industry

General Merchandisers

Location

Issaquah, Wash.

Industry Ranking

4

Previous Industry Ranking

3

Previous Top 50 Ranking

13

Website

https://www.costco.com

Overall Score

7.54

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation44%
People Management33%
Use of Corporate Assets33%
Social Responsibility66%
Quality of Management33%
Financial Soundness33%
Long-Term Investment Value11%
Quality of Products/Services22%
Global Competitiveness22%
11
13
