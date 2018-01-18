Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Industry
Beverages
Location
Atlanta
Industry Ranking
2
Previous Industry Ranking
3
Previous Top 50 Ranking
16
Overall Score
7.19
Coca-Cola is also featured in these fortune lists
#64
#235
News about Coca-Cola
This Is the Controversial Ingredient Inside the New Diet Coke Flavors
It's all about sweetness.
Diet Coke Gets a Redesign for the LaCroix Generation
New cans and flavors aim to woo millennials back to diet soda.
