HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Luke Sharrett—Bloomberg via Getty Images

43

Caterpillar

CAT

Construction and Farm Machinery

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Industry

Construction and Farm Machinery

Location

Peoria, Ill.

Industry Ranking

2

Previous Industry Ranking

1

Previous Top 50 Ranking

47

Website

http://www.caterpillar.com

Overall Score

7.91

Caterpillar is also featured in these fortune lists

#74

Fortune 500

#264

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation-
People Management-
Use of Corporate Assets-
Social Responsibility-
Quality of Management-
Financial Soundness-
Long-Term Investment Value-
Quality of Products/Services-
Global Competitiveness-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Caterpillar

U.S. Companies Signed a Ton of Deals During Trump's China Trip

The deals could be valued as much as $250 billion, though many are non-binding. Here's the list.

Read More →
These 10 Powerful Women Are Ones to Watch

They’re on the rise.

Read More →
China's DJI Just Inked A Drone Partnership With One-Time Rival

3D Robotic's construction software for drones now works with DJI drones.

Read More →
Caterpillar Stock Just Hit a Five-Year High. Here's Why

It's a good day for the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker.

Read More →
How the New Russia Sanctions Bill Could Cost U.S. Jobs

Beware the law of unintended consequences.

Read More →
42
44
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.