World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

3

Berkshire Hathaway

BRK.A

Omaha

Industry

Insurance: Property and Casualty

Location

Omaha

Industry Ranking

1

Previous Industry Ranking

1

Previous Top 50 Ranking

4

Website

https://www.berkshirehathaway.com

Overall Score

7.73

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation33%
People Management11%
Use of Corporate Assets11%
Social Responsibility66%
Quality of Management11%
Financial Soundness11%
Long-Term Investment Value11%
Quality of Products/Services22%
Global Competitiveness33%
News about Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett Remembers Vanguard Founder John Bogle as a Wall Street Revolutionary

"Jack did more for American investors as a whole than any individual I've known."

Read More →
Warren Buffett Buys More Bank, Tech Stocks with Stakes in JPMorgan, Oracle, PNC, Travelers

Buffett has been gradually building up positions in major financial companies.

Read More →
Warren Buffett and Sheldon Adelson Are Facing Off Over Nevada's Energy Supply

A ballot measure in Nevada has attracted $95 million in donations.

Read More →
Warren Buffett's Latest Shopping List: More Investments in Goldman, Apple, Teva, Southwest, and Delta

Berkshire Hathaway gives another vote of confidence in Apple and Goldman Sachs.

Read More →
Why Atul Gawande Is the Perfect Choice to Lead the Amazon, Berkshire, and JPMorgan Health Venture

Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, and Jamie Dimon name the new CEO who will guide their radical healthcare experiment. And he’s a winner.

Read More →
2
4
