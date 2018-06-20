Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty
Location
Omaha
Industry Ranking
1
Previous Industry Ranking
1
Previous Top 50 Ranking
4
Overall Score
7.73
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Berkshire Hathaway
Warren Buffett Remembers Vanguard Founder John Bogle as a Wall Street Revolutionary
"Jack did more for American investors as a whole than any individual I've known."
Read More →
Warren Buffett Buys More Bank, Tech Stocks with Stakes in JPMorgan, Oracle, PNC, Travelers
Buffett has been gradually building up positions in major financial companies.
Read More →
Warren Buffett and Sheldon Adelson Are Facing Off Over Nevada's Energy Supply
A ballot measure in Nevada has attracted $95 million in donations.
Read More →
Warren Buffett's Latest Shopping List: More Investments in Goldman, Apple, Teva, Southwest, and Delta
Berkshire Hathaway gives another vote of confidence in Apple and Goldman Sachs.
Read More →
Why Atul Gawande Is the Perfect Choice to Lead the Amazon, Berkshire, and JPMorgan Health Venture
Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, and Jamie Dimon name the new CEO who will guide their radical healthcare experiment. And he’s a winner.
Read More →