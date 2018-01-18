HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Mary Turner—Reuters

42

Adidas

ADDYY

Apparel

Industry

Apparel

Location

Herzogenaurach, Germany

Industry Ranking

5

Previous Industry Ranking

4

Previous Top 50 Ranking

-

Website

http://www.adidas-group.com

Overall Score

6.87

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation2
People Management5
Use of Corporate Assets7
Social Responsibility5
Quality of Management5
Financial Soundness6
Long-Term Investment Value5
Quality of Products/Services6
Global Competitiveness2
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

41
43
