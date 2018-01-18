Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Industry
Apparel
Location
Herzogenaurach, Germany
Industry Ranking
5
Previous Industry Ranking
4
Previous Top 50 Ranking
-
Website
Overall Score
6.87
