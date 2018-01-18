HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of 3M

21

3M

MMM

Medical Products and Equipment

Industry

Medical Products and Equipment

Location

St. Paul, Minn.

Industry Ranking

2

Previous Industry Ranking

2

Previous Top 50 Ranking

23

Website

http://www.3m.com

Overall Score

6.48

3M is also featured in these fortune lists

#94

Fortune 500

#361

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation1
People Management4
Use of Corporate Assets5
Social Responsibility2
Quality of Management5
Financial Soundness2
Long-Term Investment Value4
Quality of Products/Services2
Global Competitiveness3
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about 3M

How Lawyers Are Working to Change Their Industry's Diversity Problem

The Mansfield Rule measures whether law firms are actively considering diverse candidates.

Read More →
How CEOs Decided Trump Is a Bad Investment

It's a lot like socially responsibility investing.

Read More →
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Issues Sharp Rebuke of Trump

The J.P. Morgan CEO strongly condemned the president in a letter to employees.

Read More →
3M CEO Inge Thulin Just Became the 7th Executive to Leave Trump's Manufacturing Council

A number of CEOs have left since Trump's response to the deadly rally in Charlottesville.

Read More →
PepsiCo's First Chief Design Officer: People Don't Just Buy Products Anymore

Brands compete not just with each other, but "for mindshare" in people's lives, says Mauro Porcini.

Read More →
