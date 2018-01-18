Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
Location
St. Paul, Minn.
Industry Ranking
2
Previous Industry Ranking
2
Previous Top 50 Ranking
23
Website
Overall Score
6.48
3M is also featured in these fortune lists
#94
#361
News about 3M
