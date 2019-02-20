41
Timothy Keller
Evangelical minister/author, Redeemer City to City
Courtesy of Godwell Andrew Chan
A self-described “orthodox” Christian, Keller spent 28 years building a megachurch in what many believers see as hostile territory: Manhattan. At Redeemer Presbyterian and in several books, Keller shaped a vision of Evangelicalism that de-emphasizes politics and stresses care for the poor, personal sacrifice, and inclusiveness across ethnicity and class. His next act: training pastors to serve urban flocks around the world through the Redeemer City to City initiative.