The Gymnasts and Their Allies
When the sentencing trial of Larry Nassar began, few people knew the former USA Gymnastics doctor’s name, much less the details of his crimes. Then, the young women he sexually assaulted—more than 150 of them—told their stories. Their seven days of harrowing testimony shook the world of sports and beyond. Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison. The president of Michigan State University, Nassar’s former employer, resigned, as did the board of USA Gymnastics and the CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee. As Olympian Aly Raisman said, “We are here, we have our voices, and we are not going anywhere.”