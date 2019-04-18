Robert Mueller

Few people on either side of the partisan divide seem satisfied with the outcome of Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. But that very dissatisfaction speaks to the nobly impartial example the former FBI director set as he led an arduous, sensitive investigation. He and his team didn’t uncover the smoking guns that President Trump’s critics craved, nor did they grant the President the exoneration he demanded. Instead, sticking to the evidence and tuning out the hype, they exposed serious wrongdoing and shed light on systemic flaws that the nation is now more likely to address.

Mueller took on a thankless task with dignity, integrity, a willingness to sacrifice his own reputation for a cause, and an unflinching commitment to the rule of law. He proved the country’s institutions still work, even in the face of unprecedented political turmoil. That’s unquestionably good for the country, whatever the next act of the drama may be.