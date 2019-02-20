Ridwan Kamil
When Kamil became mayor of Bandung in 2013, the city of 2.5 million was struggling with pollution, traffic congestion, and stifling red tape. Kamil, a former architect, turned to technology: Over 400 software applications have been created to improve efficiency and sidestep bureaucracy—one program helps smaller enterprises register themselves online instead of in person. Kamil also built up Bandung’s Command Center, where data from closed-circuit TV helps the city respond more quickly to problems like traffic jams and potholes. He’s now running for governor of West Java, a key post in Indonesian politics.