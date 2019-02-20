Mary Barra
No woman on earth runs a bigger company, in revenue terms, than Barra. And in an era in which automotive startups capture all the headlines, 109-year-old GM has quietly, reliably been producing crowd-pleasing, mass-market, all-electric cars. GM beat Tesla’s Model 3 to market with the Chevrolet Bolt EV—and has been selling it steadily since then. Barra has revamped GM’s corporate culture following a scandal involving fatal ignition defects, and is racing into the future with major acquisitions in autonomous driving. Coming up next year? A Chevy Bolt without a steering wheel.