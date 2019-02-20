30
Ma Jun
Environmentalist, China
Gilles Sabrie—Bloomberg via Getty Images
This winter, Beijing’s blue skies made headlines. The notoriously smoggy Chinese capital is making headway against air pollution; progress has been measured in other Chinese cities too. Much credit goes to advocates like Ma, a journalist-turned-activist who called attention to ecological threats and forced political leaders to take them seriously. His nonprofit Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs continues to wield influence, with reports that call out corporate polluters.