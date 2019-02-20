World's Greatest Leaders

In business, government, philanthropy and the arts, and all over the globe, these men and women are transforming the world and inspiring others to do the same. Read more about our fifth annual list here.
RANK NAME TITLE AFFILIATION
1 The Students - Marjory Stoneman Douglas and other schools
2 Bill and Melinda Gates Cofounders Gates Foundation
3 The #MeToo Movement - -
4 Moon Jae-in President South Korea
5 Kenneth Frazier CEO Merck
6 Scott Gottlieb FDA commissioner -
7 Margarethe Vestager Commissioner for Competition European Union
8 Larry Fink CEO BlackRock
9 Gen. Joseph Dunford Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
10 Liu He Vice Premier China
11 Mary Barra CEO General Motors
12 Nick Saban Football coach University of Alabama
13 Emmanuel Macron President France
14 Tim Cook CEO Apple
15 Serena Williams Athlete -
16 Isabelle Kocher CEO Engie
17 Katie Bethell Executive director PL+US
18 Ryan Coogler Film director -
19 Huateng “Pony” Ma CEO Tencent
20 Indira Jaising Founder Lawyers Collective
21 Marc Benioff CEO Salesforce
22 The Gymnasts and Their Allies - -
23 Kathleen McLaughlin Chief sustainability officer Walmart
24 Mukesh Ambani Chairman and managing director Reliance Industries
25 Mick Cornett Former mayor Oklahoma City
26 Donald Hopkins Physician the Carter Center
27 Oprah Winfrey CEO OWN
28 Mitch Landrieu Mayor New Orleans
29 Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister New Zealand
30 Ma Jun Environmentalist China
31 West Virginia Teachers - -
32 Leymah Gbowee President Gbowee Peace Foundation
33 Jamie Dimon CEO JPMorgan Chase
34 Michael Sorrell President Paul Quinn College
35 Reese Witherspoon Actor/producer -
36 Daniel Servitje Montull CEO Grupo Bimbo
37 Izumi Nakamitsu Undersecretary general for disarmament United Nations
38 Bashar Masri Founder Rawabi
39 Leila de Lima Senator Philippines
40 Angela Nyambura Gichaga CEO Financing Alliance for Health
41 Timothy Keller Evangelical minister/author Redeemer City to City
42 Gwynne Shotwell President and chief operating officier SpaceX
43 Balkrishna Doshi Architect India
44 Feike Sijbesma CEO DSM
45 Kelly Chibale Scientist South Africa
46 Ana Botín Group executive chairman Banco Santander
47 Dina Meza Journalist PEN Honduras
48 Ridwan Kamil Mayor Bandung, Indonesia
49 Amy Gutmann President University of Pennsylvania
50 Ed Bastian CEO Delta Air Lines
Liu He

Vice Premier, China
Qilai Shen—Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Xi Jinping faces two extremely high-stakes economic challenges: guiding the country’s evolution from an industrial economy to a consumer one and avoiding a trade war with the U.S. He’ll rely heavily on Liu, a confidant who boasts connections in the international financial community that Xi lacks. Diplomats and traders already see Liu’s influence in the deftly conciliatory language China has adopted in recent tariff disputes with the White House.

