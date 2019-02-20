32
Leymah Gbowee
President, Gbowee Peace Foundation
Pablo Martin—EPA/REX/Shutterstock
I remember attending a dinner at which Leymah honored a dozen young Liberian women—many from rural areas where few educational opportunities exist—whom her foundation had supported with college scholarships. With her indelible impact on individual girls and young women, Leymah reminds us that global change starts by investing deeply in and working directly with communities. The global fight for equity and justice is stronger with her leadership. —Raj Panjabi, CEO, Last Mile Health