25
Leo Varadkar
Prime Minister, Ireland
Simon Dawson—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ireland’s youngest ever Taoiseach—and first openly gay and first ethnic-minority leader—stands out on all fronts. But it’s how he has positioned Ireland to win big in Brexit that’s most noteworthy. Varadkar’s commitment to low taxes and low-drama politics has wooed the likes of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays to move their European bases to Dublin while securing Ireland’s title as Europe’s fastest-growing economy.