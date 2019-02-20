23
Kathleen McLaughlin
Chief sustainability officer, Walmart
Riccardo Savi—Getty Images for Concordia Summit
McLaughlin is responsible for ensuring that Walmart, the world’s largest company, meets its ambitious environmental goals. Those include deriving half its energy needs from renewable sources by 2025; reducing the chemical footprint of products like household cleaners; and getting suppliers to cut their greenhouse-gas emissions. The benefits extend beyond Walmart’s walls: The retail giant’s clout has prompted many rivals to follow suit.