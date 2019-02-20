33
Jamie Dimon
CEO, JPMorgan Chase
Photograph by Ben Baker
After years of beating the tax-reform drum, Dimon celebrated the inclusion of several of his proposals in the new tax bill by passing along some of the savings. Less than a month after President Trump signed the overhaul into law, JPMorgan Chase announced it would spend $20 billion over five years to increase wages and lower health insurance deductibles for employees, while also hiring as many as 4,000 more to staff 400 new Chase branches.