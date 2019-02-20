29
Jacinda Ardern
Prime Minister, New Zealand
Phil Walter—Getty Images
When Ardern, 37, became New Zealand’s Prime Minister in October, she ushered in a new perspective in more ways than one. The world’s youngest female head of government says her country, gripped by immigration and housing crises, will be the first to rely on social, cultural, and environmental well-being metrics, in addition to GDP, as measures of progress. Ardern, who is expecting a baby in June, is also normalizing the idea of a pregnant woman leading a nation. “I’m pregnant,” she says, “not incapacitated.”