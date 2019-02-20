47
Dina Meza
Journalist, PEN Honduras
Courtesy of Creative Mornings Tegucigalpa
Honduras has a homicide rate that’s six times the global average. Yet danger hasn’t deterred Meza, founder and editor of online news site Pasos de Animal Grande, from covering its crime and corruption. The site shone a light on the assassination of activist Berta Cáceres and provided authoritative coverage of 2017’s volatile elections. Meza also started PEN Honduras, an organization that supports journalists at risk in a country where murders of reporters are tragically frequent.