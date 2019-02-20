36
Daniel Servitje Montull
CEO, Grupo Bimbo
Susana Gonzalez—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Grupo Bimbo, the world’s biggest baker, makes Sara Lee cakes, Thomas’s English muffins, and many McDonald’s buns. It’s one of the biggest employers in Mexico and several other emerging markets. Servitje, a Stanford MBA grad, has prioritized keeping Bimbo’s products within a low-income family’s budget. He has also made it greener; in April, Bimbo struck a deal to buy wind-power credits to offset all the energy used in its U.S. operations.