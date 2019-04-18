Chrystia Freeland

As many governments slide toward autocracy and nationalism, Canada has been loud and clear in its call for liberal democracy and the rule-based international order. The main source of its full-throated defense is Freeland, Canada’s fierce, hardworking minister of foreign affairs. A journalist turned politician, Freeland has been outspoken in promoting human rights; she was key to Canada’s passing legislation in 2017 that allows for sanctions against bad actors. (The government has since leveled them against individuals in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Myanmar, and Sudan.)

Her tough negotiating skills were instrumental in securing Canada’s first-ever trade agreement with the EU, and last year, in hammering out the “new NAFTA” with the U.S. and Mexico. She won over U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, her negotiating rival, who told the Washington Post he considers Freeland “a good friend,” and added, “She did an amazing job for Canada.”