38
Bashar Masri
Founder, Rawabi
Amit Shabi—Laif/Redux
Little is clear about the future of a Palestinian state, but Masri, a West Bank–born entrepreneur, built a vision for it in Rawabi—the territories’ first-ever planned city, built for and by Palestinians. The newly completed hillside city now has 4,000 residents, a tech hub, and amenities like a luxury mall and a 15,000-person amphitheater. And in a place where private sector investment is limited, it has become the West Bank’s largest private job creator—and a symbol of possibility.