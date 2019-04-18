41
António Horta-Osório
CEO, Lloyds Banking Group
Chris Ratcliffe—Bloomberg via Getty Images
In 2011, eight months after becoming CEO, Horta-Osório stepped away to seek help for stress. Today he’s giving his colleagues tools to help themselves while openly talking about his own crisis (and deftly navigating Brexit). Lloyds provides senior staff with mindfulness tools and psychological analysis so they can better process anxiety; it will soon roll out similar help for all employees.
Read the full feature here.