40
Angela Nyambura Gichaga
CEO, Financing Alliance for Health
Courtesy of Angela Gichaga
Gichaga is tackling a daunting question: How should African countries finance health care for the poorest and most remote populations? By training, Gichaga is a physician, economist, and consultant. At the Financing Alliance for Health, she’s also a bridge-builder, persuading donors to expand financing for community health while working with African ministries to make the most of those resources. —Phyllis Heydt, Office of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Health