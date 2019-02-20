46
Ana Botín
Group executive chairman, Banco Santander
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce—Getty Images
Botín had big shoes to fill, not to mention whisperings of nepotism to dispel, when she took over Banco Santander, the eurozone’s second-largest bank, after the sudden death of her father in 2014. The shoes fit fine: Since then, she has steered the bank to higher profits and capital ratios. And her takeover last year of Popular—a failing Spanish bank whose assets gave Santander a home-market edge—for a price of just one euro may be her company’s best deal ever.