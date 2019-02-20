Amy Gutmann
A first-generation college-goer herself, Gutmann has steadily increased their ranks on Penn’s campus. When she took office in 2004, 1 in 20 students were first-generation and low-income, today it’s 1 in 8, and she’s also a vocal backer of international students and immigrants on campus. Her fundraising has been blockbuster too, enabling Penn to offer the largest all-grant financial aid program in the country. Her reforms have helped secure her a contract extension through 2022, which would make her the longest-serving president in the university’s history.