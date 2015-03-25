30
Bayan Mahmoud Al-Zahran
Lawyer, Saudi Arabia
Kyle Bean for Fortune
In a country that bars women from driving, even the smallest advancement in women’s rights should be celebrated. So there’s no overstating the importance of al-Zahran’s accomplishments. In 2013 she became the first woman licensed to practice law in Saudi Arabia, and last year she opened the kingdom’s first-ever all-woman law firm. Though her firm will represent both men and women, one of its stated goals is to argue cases on behalf of Saudi women in court.
A verified photo of al-Zahran was not available.