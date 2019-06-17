Boeing Exec: ‘Safety Is Sacred in This Company’

By Ross Kohan
2:17 PM EDT

Kevin McAllister apologized to the families of the Ethiopian and Lion Air crashes.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE