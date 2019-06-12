President Trump: ‘It’s Ridiculous to Have a Census Without Adding a Citizenship Question’

By Devin Hance
4:41 PM EDT

He jumped into the 2020 census debate at a press conference with the president of Poland.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE