Taylor Swift Primed to Set Records With New Single 'Me!'

By Devin Hance
2:26 PM EDT

The music video was averaging 4 million views per hour upon release.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE