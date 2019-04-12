Uber’s IPO Filing: 6 Numbers You Need to Know

By Ross Kohan
10:27 AM EDT

The company filed on April 11, 2019.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE