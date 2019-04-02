Brainstorm Health 2019: A New Metric For Healthy Living

By Jesse Rogala
April 2, 2019

For the first time in history, most people can expect to live into their sixties and beyond. Advances in technology and research are helping humans live longer, but does living a long life mean we’ve led a healthy one? Kaiser Permanente’s CEO Bernard J. Tyson explores a new metric for healthy living. He shares the big bets the company is making to improve health outcomes and lower the cost of care for its 12 million members.

Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO, Kaiser Permanente
Interviewer: Clifton Leaf, FORTUNE

