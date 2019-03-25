Uber Set to Buy Dubai-Based Careem

By Devin Hance
11:57 AM EDT

In a $3.1 Billion Deal.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE