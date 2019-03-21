Brainstorm Design 2019: The World Is Skewed

Bad design can no longer hide behind marketing investments, and design for its own sake is irrelevant. This proposition is the foundation of Skewed Productions, Marcus Engman’s new global design venture seeking to put craft and meaning back into design. Known for transforming IKEA into a design-savvy and sustainability-focused business, its former chief design officer provides an exclusive look into Skewed’s surprising early projects.
