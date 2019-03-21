Brainstorm Design 2019: The World Is Skewed

By Jesse Rogala
11:33 AM EDT

Bad design can no longer hide behind marketing investments, and design for its own sake is irrelevant. This proposition is the foundation of Skewed Productions, Marcus Engman’s new global design venture seeking to put craft and meaning back into design. Known for transforming IKEA into a design-savvy and sustainability-focused business, its former chief design officer provides an exclusive look into Skewed’s surprising early projects.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE