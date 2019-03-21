Brainstorm Design 2019: Selling Simplicity

Japanese retailer MUJI has made its mark by selling minimalistic, unbranded, quality products—from clothes and kitchenware to skin care and office items. The company has also expanded into hospitality and mobility, with MUJI- themed and designed hotels and public transport. In a world where retailers thrive on branding and hype, learn how MUJI sets itself apart by delivering “rational satisfaction” to its customers and by envisioning a “simple, pleasant life for people around the world.”