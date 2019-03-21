Brainstorm Design 2019: Digital Couture

With forms that blend historical references and futuristic silhouettes, Japanese fashion house Somarta is among a handful of global designers envisioning couture for the 21st century. The label’s signature Second Skin body knit was created using digital technologies, featured in Paola Antonelli’s 2017 MoMA exhibition Items: Is Fashion Modern?, and counts Lady Gaga among its fans. Somarta’s creative director shares how a combination of technology and the human hand are essential to her design process.
