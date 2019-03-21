Brainstorm Design 2019: Design in Focus: the Best for the Most for the Least

American Midcentury pioneers Charles and Ray Eames developed systems for scaling up production of furniture, designed their own Case Study home focused on the benefits of mass production, and made insightful films like Powers of Ten. They demonstrated—time and time again—design’s unique ability to address disparate clients’ needs, while finding ways to improve the quality of life for all. What can we as designers and creatives learn from the Eameses that might apply to the challenges we face today?